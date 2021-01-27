Ermney J. Glanville
July 9, 1933 — January 18, 2021
Ermney J. Glanville, 87, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away Jan. 18, 2021.
Ermney was a longtime resident of Silverton, Colorado. After her marriage to Gerald J. Glanville in 1950, she settled down with her husband in Silverton and raised two children. Ermney and her husband were caretakers for some of Silverton’s most historic and cherished buildings. Ermney and her husband also owned and operated a custodial business in Silverton.
In retirement, she and her husband moved to Montrose for the lower elevation and to be near family.
Ermney was an avid walker and enjoyed spending many afternoons and evenings on long walks both in the high country of Silverton and around the Montrose area. Ermney enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, mushroom hunting, and bringing joy to her grandchildren through wildlife sightseeing. Ermney will be remembered by her grandchildren as a loving grandmother who brought many happy times.
She is survived by her brother, Harmon Wilson; her grandson Jeremy Bradley; her granddaughter, Lynna Dicamillo, and two great-granddaughters.
Ermney was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Bonnie Wilson and Ruby Dimples Hook; her husband, Gerald J. Glanville; her son, John R. Glanville; and her daughter, Jerri D. Bradley.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Ermney’s family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.