OBITUARY: Ernest 'Chuck' Charles Turner III; March 17, 1965 - May 29, 2022

Our father Ernest “Chuck” Charles Turner III left this world unexpectedly on May 29,2022, at the age of 57 in Montrose, Colorado. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.
He was born March 17, 1965 to Ernest Turner and Tommie Caldry in Houston, Texas.
Chuck is survived by his father; his children Jennifer (Josh) Seals of Benton, Arkansas, and Ernest “Chuck” Turner IV (Amanda) of Montrose; three grandchildren Raevyn Turner, Amelia Seals, and Holden Seals; three sisters Chris Carr of Michigan, and Robin (Tom) Wirth, Cindy (Lisa Greer) Hamann; his father Ernest “Chuck” Charles Turner Jr. and many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his mother and nephew Kyle Carr.
Chuck graduated from West Vigo High School in 1984 and married Lori Lowe in 1986 and moved to Denver, Colorado where he worked as a mechanic for many years and enjoyed restoring and driving Trans Ams. Chuck and Lori later divorced. Chuck married Stacey Hensley in 1997 and lived in Denver and Montrose, and later divorced but remained close friends.
Chuck loved and always watched the Broncos, the mountains, and Nascar. He enjoyed being a grandfather and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
To honor Chuck’s memory, we are holding a celebration of his life on July 8, 2022, at Berkeley Park Pavilion #1 in Denver, from 2 — 5 p.m. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and share memories of Chuck together.
