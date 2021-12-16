OBITUARY: Ernest 'Ernie' Juhl Hill

Ernest ‘Ernie’ Juhl Hill
Our beloved husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, and friend Ernest (Ernie) Juhl Hill peacefully passed away at home, holding his Daughter’s hand, in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the age of 79.
Ernie was born May 1, 1942, in San Diego, California, where his family had moved to help with the War efforts. His father worked in the naval shipyard and when the war ended, he and his family moved back to Boulder, Colorado. Growing up he enjoyed being able to spend his summers helping his Grandfather on their farm. He was active and excelled at sports including, bowling and hunting.
Ernie started his 12-year career, working at the local Safeway his junior year of high school. After having graduated from Boulder High School in 1961 he was drafted to join the Army, serving during the Vietnam War where he primarily worked on tanks, which he referred to as “putting the tanks to bed.” While in the service, he received several commendations including Safe Driver and Mechanic Badges and Sharpshooter for Rifle M-14.
After leaving the service, Ernie returned to Boulder and his job at Safeway, where in 1969 while working at the Fort Collins, Colorado, Safeway, he met his future wife, Paulette Weaver from Wray, Colorado. They married Dec. 16, 1972, and Ernie passed away just a few days shy of their 49th wedding anniversary. Shortly after getting married, Ernie and Paulette moved to Montrose, Colorado, where they remained for 44 years, raising their only child, a daughter, their pride and joy, Amanda, born in 1980. Upon moving to Montrose, Ernie worked as a surveyor for Adams Engineering and then started his own excavating company, Juhl Construction in April 1974, which he successfully ran for 24 years up until he suffered a life altering brain aneurysm in August 1998 that he wasn’t expected to recover from. He fought back and won, so determined to walk again so he could make it to his hunting rock for his favorite pastime, the next hunting season with his best friend of 60 years, Bill Allison. While he missed running his “big toys” he made the most of his life by volunteering at San Juan Living Center, collecting and cleaning stuffed animals that he enjoyed delivering to the residents.
Ernie loved living in Montrose and hated to leave as he said, “All my friends are there,” when he and his family moved to Fruita, Colorado, in August 2014 to live with their daughter who took tender care of her father until the end. Despite his pain and disabilities dealt with every day, Ernie worked hard to come back to his previous health, which would never fully be.
People were always at the center of Ernie’s life. He always had a kind word, a ready smile, and a “Hi Kid” greeting for everyone. He never complained about his situation and tried every day to make it his best.
Preceding him in death was his brother, Dallas and his parents, in-laws, brother-in-law and hunting buddy, Larry Lindholm and brother-in-law, John Weaver.
He will be missed so much and is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Paulette, doting daughter, son-in-Law and grandson, Amanda, Mark and Lucas Post of Fruita; numerous other family members and friends.
The family would like to thank Hope West Hospice for their great care of Ernie and his family.
A memorial service is planned the weekend of what would have been his 80th birthday on Saturday, April 30 at 11a.m. at Brown’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 904 N. 7th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501 with a barbecue at their home in Fruita, Colorado, afterwards.