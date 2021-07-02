Ernest J. Hill
Ernest J. Hill on Monday, June 28, 2021, passed away in his home due to complications from a long-time illness. Ernie was born on Dec 25, 1937, and was a long-time resident of Montrose, Colorado.
He is survived by one brother, George Hill and one sister, Ida Johnson; children: Roberta Rodarte, Anthony Hill, John Hill, Cissy Hill, Wesley Tomaske, and he has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ernie enjoyed playing music, mechanizing, and spending time with family and grandchildren.
There will be a public visitation and a funeral service for Ernest on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. Funeral service begins at 11 a.m. Both will be held at Crippin Funeral Home. There will be a burial at Grand View Cemetery following the service. All are invited to a reception following the burial at Ida and Bud Johnson’s house, 1067 N. Ute Ave. in Montrose, Colorado.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.