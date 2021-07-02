Ernest J. Hill

Ernest J. Hill on Monday, June 28, 2021, passed away in his home due to complications from a long-time illness. Ernie was born on Dec 25, 1937, and was a long-time resident of Montrose, Colorado.

He is survived by one brother, George Hill and one sister, Ida Johnson; children: Roberta Rodarte, Anthony Hill, John Hill, Cissy Hill, Wesley Tomaske, and he has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ernie enjoyed playing music, mechanizing, and spending time with family and grandchildren.

There will be a public visitation and a funeral service for Ernest on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. Funeral service begins at 11 a.m. Both will be held at Crippin Funeral Home. There will be a burial at Grand View Cemetery following the service. All are invited to a reception following the burial at Ida and Bud Johnson’s house, 1067 N. Ute Ave. in Montrose, Colorado.

Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.

