Beloved sisters Ester Montonati, Oct. 11, 1938 — Nov. 1, 2021, and Romana G. Hibbs, Nov. 18, 1942 — Nov. 4, 2021.
Both Ester and Romana were born in Regnana, Italy, to Dominico and Clementina (Mattivi) Groff. After immigrating to the United States, they joined their father in Silverton, Colorado. There they grew to be women that were greatly loved and respected not just in Silverton, but in the surrounding communities as well.
Ester and Romana were members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Silverton, longtime residents of Montrose, Colorado. Ester and Romana passed away at Montrose Memorial Hospital (Montrose Regional Health).
Ester and Romana are survived by their sister-in-law, Jane Groff, and several nephews, nieces, and extended family in both Italy and the US. Romana is also survived by her step grand-children, Hans Sorensen and Ingrid Sorensen.
Ester was preceded in death by her husband, John Montonati.
Romana was preceded in death by her husbands, Dale Thompson and Charles A. Hibbs, respectively.
These beloved sisters have now joined their spouses, parents, and siblings in peace and love, forever. They will be missed, and remembered, by all that knew them.
Keeping with their faith, the combined service for Ester and Romana will be held at St. Daniel’s Catholic Church in Ouray, at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 12. The burial will directly follow at Cedar Creek Cemetery in Montrose with an estimated time of noon.
Arrangements are under the care of Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in the name of Ester and Romana.
To plant a tree in memory of Ester Montanati as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone