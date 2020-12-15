OBITUARY: Esther ‘Jeanne’ Cecetka, 1938-2020

Esther “Jeanne” Cecetka was born in Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 22, 1938. Her loving parents were John and Esther Vaner Kooi.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Vogel of Montrose; her sister, Charlene Davids of Colorado Springs; as well as grandchildren, Zak (Lora) Reese and Tyler Reese; plus her three great-grandchildren, Selena DeForest, and McKenzie and Willow Reese. Predeceasing her are her husband, Richard Cecetka; and granddaughter, Megan DeForest.
Jeanne passed from this life into heaven on Nov. 23, 2020, after being in a head-on collision in Arizona. She had an adventurous spirit, living most of her life in Colorado (she also lived in San Francisco and Fort Lauderdale for a few years). She loved the Colorado mountains and nature and was often on the back roads exploring. She also enjoyed watching hummingbirds.
The last few years of her career were working with mental health counselors. Her daily activities often included long walks and reading books. She loved her ‘retirement’ schedule of living in Arizona in the winter and Colorado in the summer.
Jeanne will be greatly missed by her family and friends!
