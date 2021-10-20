OBITUARY: Esther Morris Armstrong

Esther Ann Morris Armstrong, the daughter of Lee Garwood Morris, and Mary Priscilla Bartling Morris, was born on Feb. 1, 1934, in Montrose, Colorado. She died Oct. 5, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado, from the effect of pneumonia.
A 1952 graduate of Montrose High School, Esther then served in the Air Force. She married Aubrey Thomas Armstrong on Dec. 24, 1960, and they were married for 46 years until his death in 2007. They lived many of those years in the Phoenix area where she worked for the school system. They returned to the Montrose area and following Tom’s passing, she volunteered at sharing ministries. She spent the last few years of her life residing at the Atrium of Grand Valley in Grand Junction where she was near her brother Gard Morris and his wife Bobbie who lovingly attended to her needs.
Esther and Tom had three children, Nadine Clare, Roy Evan, and Mary Eileen.
She was preceded in death by her husband Tom; her son Roy Evan; her daughter Mary Eileen; her parents, Lee and Mary Morris; brothers, Max Garwood Morris, Rex Wayne Morris, and Gard Allen Morris; a sister, Wilma Nadine Morris Nutter (Roy).
She is survived by her daughter Nadine Armstrong (Edward Whiteside, Jr.) of Good Year, Arizona; her brother, Vaughn Lee Morris and wife Nona of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her aunt Joan Bartling (Henry) of Montrose, and a number of cousins on the Morris and Bartling sides of the families.
Services were conducted by Pastor Rolland Kenneson of Rosemont Baptist Church on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 she will be interred at Valley Lawn, Montrose, Colorado. Grand Valley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements; 970-549-1114.
Interment will be at a later date.
