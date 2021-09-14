OBITUARY: Esther T. Gallegos

Esther T. Gallegos, age 90, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at North Suburban Hospital in Thornton, Colorado. Esther was born on Oct. 3, 1930, to Cirilio and Elsie (Struck) Gallegos in Center, Colorado. Esther was preceded in death by devoted husband Eloy Gallegos of Grand Junction, Colorado, and son Brian Gallegos and daughter Donna Standish, sisters Freda Espinosa, Faye Fresquez, Clorinda Castillo, Beatrice Leon and brother Mike Gallegos.
Esther is survived by son Mark Gallegos of Denver, Colorado; her daughters Char Carbajal (Rudy) of Westminster, Colorado; Debra Avre (Steve) of Delta, Colorado, and brother Arnold Gallegos of Montrose, Colorado, and sons Nester (Patricia) Gallegos and Randy Gallegos of Grand Junction, Colorado.
Esther is grandmother to Melissa Avre of Parker, Colorado; Shawn Martinez of Thornton, Colorado; Melanie Avre-Mircea of Delta, Colorado; Lori Erps (deceased) and Kelly Gallegos of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Nickolas Gallegos of Cedaredge, Colorado. The family includes 12 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren through Esther’s previous marriage to Chief Maqueze Gallegos. There are 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren through her marriage with Eloy Gallegos.
A service will be held at a later date.
A service will be held at a later date.
