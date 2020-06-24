Ethan Everett Annis
April 14, 1931 - June 18, 2020
Ethan Everett Annis, 89, was born April 14, 1931, on a farm in Lakin, Kansas, to Charlie A. Annis and Audrey M. (Bahntge) Annis. He had a younger sister, Joyce Dianne Grose. Ethan passed away at his home in Montrose, Colorado, on June 18, 2020, with wife, Caroline and her daughter by his side.
Ethan's family moved to Montrose, Colorado, in 1937, where Charlie bought a lodge in Ouray and used the building to build the Black Canyon Motel in Montrose, which was originally named "Annis Camp." Ethan attended Montrose schools through the 8th Grade.
In 1946, the family moved to Paonia, Colorado, where Ethan graduated from high school with honors in 1949, having played clarinet in the high school band and lettering in football and basketball. He attended Mesa College in Grand Junction, and graduated with an Associate in Science Degree in 1951. He attended the University of Colorado-Boulder Pharmacy School, graduating with a Master in Science in Pharmacy in 1954. He worked for 54 years as a pharmacist, having run drug stores and being on pharmacy staff in Colorado and Utah. His work was interrupted by a two-year stint in the Army, which included an assignment in Iceland, where he served in the medical lab and pharmacy.
Ethan married his former wife Ruth Carter in 1953, and had two sons: Mark Annis of Orlando, Florida and Steve Annis of Grand Junction, Colorado.
Ethan married Caroline (Sigafus) Roller in 2005, and they enjoyed living together in their Montrose home that was built specifically for Ethan by his son Steve, a builder and developer.
Ethan and Caroline rode a touring motorcycle and enjoyed many road trips together. He was a member of Chapter Q, Gold Wing Road Riders Association. He was always there and he loved to ride. He was also a member of the National Rifle Association, a Grand Junction Life Member Elk, and a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Earlier, Ethan and son Mark were scuba divers and dived all over the world, including Australia and the Caribbean. Being diving buddies, they had many good times together. Ethan also had many good times on the ski slopes of Colorado.
He is predeceased by his mother, father, sister, and long-time companion, Ann McElgunn. He is survived by wife, Caroline; former wife, Ruth; sons, Mark (Lynn), and Steve (Lori); and two granddaughters, Emily and Abbey. Ethan leaves behind many friends and memories.
A graveside service will be held at Cedar Cemetery, Montrose, Colorado, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.