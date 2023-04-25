OBITUARY: Eudulia 'Abuela' Pancho Molina

Eudulia Pancho Molina, age 63, passed away on April 18, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones.
Eudulia was better known as Abuela for her loving spirit and eagerness to nurture and feed everyone she met. She had so much love for life, and everything was beautiful to her. There was never a dull moment at family events because Abuela enjoyed herself and made everyone laugh.
She was born in Los Lirios, El Nayar in Nayarit, Mexico to Firmato and Cecilia Pancho on May 5, 1959. She spent her childhood and teenage years in her Rancho with her four brothers and two sisters: Augustin, Lauriano, Luciano, Isabel, Tomasa, and Anguela. She left Mexico in her early adult years with her husband Guadalupe and infant son, Jonas, to the farming community of Montrose, Colorado in the mid-80s. Once settled in Montrose, they welcomed a daughter,
Juanita Molina. The family became members of the Lutheran Church where they were embraced by Gary and Nicki Parsons. The Parsons family helped them significantly in so many ways throughout the years, and for that they remain grateful.
Eudulia worked at Russell Stovers for 20-plus years, where she worked very hard and made many special friends. She enjoyed crocheting, making servilletas, and listening to her collection of cassettes. She loved to make food for her family, especially corn and flour tortillas, and taking care of her grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband of 40-plus years, Guadalupe Molina.
She is survived by son Jonas (Natasha) Molina and daughter Juanita (Juan) Molina of Montrose; son Gabino De la Trindad of Mexico, and stepson Pedro (Elidia) Molina of Trinidad, Colorado; seven grandchildren: Cicilia Molina, Alissa Molina, Julia Molina, Juan Banda Jr., Lluvia Banda, Jonas Andreas Molina Jr., Amilia Banda, and one great grandchild: Maleah Molina. She has many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends, Gary and Nicki Parsons.
A service to Remember and Celebrate Eudulia will be held at the Living World Lutheran Church on Saturday, April 29, in Montrose. Viewing will be held from 2 - 3 p.m., with funeral service to begin at 3 p.m., followed by burial at Grand View Cemetery. Commencement will follow back at the church. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Eudulia Pancho Molina, de 63 años, falleció el 18 de Abril de 2023 rodeada de sus seres queridos.
Eudulia era mejor conocida como “Abuela” por su espíritu amoroso y su afán de nutrir y alimentar a todos los que conocía. Tenía tanto amor por la vida, y todo era "hermoso “para ella. Nunca hubo un momento aburrido en los eventos familiares porque la abuela se divirtía e hizo reír a todos.
Nació en Los Lirios, El Nayar en Nayarit, México, hija de Firmato y Cecilia Pancho el 5 De Mayo, 1959. Pasó su infancia y adolescencia en su Rancho con sus 4 hermanos y 2 hermanas: Agustín, Lauriano, Luciano, Isabel, Tomasa y Anguila. Dejó México en sus primeros años de adulto con su esposo Guadalupe y su hijo pequeño, Jonas, a la comunidad agrícola de Montrose, Colorado a mediados de los años 80. Una vez instalados en Montrose, dieron la bienvenida a una hija, Juanita Molina. La familia se convirtió en miembros de la Iglesia Luterana, donde fueron abrazados por Gary y Nicki Parsons. La familia Parsons los ayudó significativamente de muchas maneras a lo largo de los años, y por eso siguen agradecidos.
Eudulia trabajó en Russell Stovers durante 20+ años, donde trabajó muy duro e hizo muchos amigos especiales. Le gustaba hacer ganchillo, hacer "servilletas “ y escuchar su colección de casetes. Le encantaba hacer comida para su familia, especialmente tortillas de maíz y harina, y cuidar a sus nietos.
Ella falleció antes que su esposo de 40+ años, Guadalupe Molina.
Le sobreviven: Hijo - Jonas (Natasha) Molina e hija - Juanita (Juan) Molina de Montrose. Hijo: Gabino De la Trindad de México, e hijastro: Pedro (Elidia) Molina de Trinidad, Colorado. Siete nietos: Cicilia Molina, Alissa Molina, Julia Molina, Juan Banda Jr, Lluvia Banda, Jonas "Andreas" Molina Jr, Amilia Banda, y 1 bisnieto: Maleah Molina. Ella tiene muchos Sobrinas, sobrinos, Primos y amigos especiales, Gary y Nicki Parsons.
Un servicio para recordar y celebrar a Eudulia se llevará a cabo en la Iglesia Luterana del Mundo Viviente el sábado 29 de abril en Montrose. El velorio se llevará a cabo de 2:00 a 3:00 pm con servicio funerario que comenzará a las 3:00 pm seguido de entierro en el cementerio Grand View. La graduación seguirá en la Iglesia. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
