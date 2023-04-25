OBITUARY: Eudulia 'Abuela' Pancho Molina

Eudulia Pancho Molina, age 63, passed away on April 18, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones.

Eudulia was better known as Abuela for her loving spirit and eagerness to nurture and feed everyone she met. She had so much love for life, and everything was beautiful to her. There was never a dull moment at family events because Abuela enjoyed herself and made everyone laugh.

To plant a tree in memory of Eudulia Molina as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

