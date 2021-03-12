Eula Campanella-Tonatone
Eula Campanella-Tonatone passed on Feb. 9, 2021. She was born in Kansas on May 13, 1927. Her family came to Montrose, Colorado.
Eula has four children, Diann and Barry Hesker, and Robert and Singer Tonatone. She also has five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Eula was a postal master in Cimarron, New Mexico, for 11 years. She came to Clifton, Colorado to assist Louis Tonatone.
