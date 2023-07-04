OBITUARY: Eunice Combs; April 20, 1928 - June 26, 2023

Eunice Combs, 95, passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning, June 26, 2023. She was surrounded by many of her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.  

On April 20, Eunice turned 95. The birthday celebration was attended by many of her family, dear friends and her favorite band, the Ghost River Band, playing all the songs she loved most to dance to. Always happy to be the center of attention, Eunice got up on stage, told everyone a naughty joke, gave a speech, and danced in the spotlight in her beautiful bright blue outfit and sparkles. Despite her age, Eunice never slowed down. Always determined to take care of herself, she was a usual to the Saturday night dances at the Pavilion with her friends and daughter-in-law Debbi. 

