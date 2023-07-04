OBITUARY: Eunice Combs; April 20, 1928 - June 26, 2023

Eunice Combs, 95, passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning, June 26, 2023. She was surrounded by many of her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
On April 20, Eunice turned 95. The birthday celebration was attended by many of her family, dear friends and her favorite band, the Ghost River Band, playing all the songs she loved most to dance to. Always happy to be the center of attention, Eunice got up on stage, told everyone a naughty joke, gave a speech, and danced in the spotlight in her beautiful bright blue outfit and sparkles. Despite her age, Eunice never slowed down. Always determined to take care of herself, she was a usual to the Saturday night dances at the Pavilion with her friends and daughter-in-law Debbi.
Eunice was born in Frenchburg, Kentucky, in 1928, to William “Earnie” and Rebecca “Bexcie” (Brashear) Brown. She was the 12th of 15 children. She grew up in the hollers of Menifee County during the Great Depression and alongside her family, Eunice helped grow every bite of food that her family ate which led to her having a remarkable mental and physical strength that would last throughout her entire life. She was cognizant and conversing with her grandchildren up until less than an hour before her passing.
At 21, Eunice married David Warren Combs with whom she had three children: Sherri Stovall of St. George, Utah; Michael Combs of Montrose, Colorado (deceased), and Paulette Harper of Valdez, Alaska. David died in a tragic construction accident, leaving Eunice, at 37, to care for their children alone. Despite only having an eighth-grade education, she went on to become a nurse’s aide, training on the job, starting at 50 cents an hour which provided for her children until they were grown.
Throughout her life, she lived in Ohio, Kentucky, Utah and Colorado so she could always be close to and taking care of her beloved family.
Eunice learned to dance when she was in her 50s. She loved more than anything to dress up beautifully and spend the evening out on a dance floor at the Pavilion or the Elks or anywhere else a country Western dance was being held. Music was her second love. She played the guitar from a young age and wrote songs, filling many a notebook with her compositions. Song lyrics were written on any piece of paper close enough to grab when a stanza came to mind. In her younger years when she still lived in Kentucky, she sang alto with her Bethel Baptist Church Women's Quartet.
Shortly after her 95th birthday, she requested a video be taken of her singing a song to her little great-great granddaughter so “she will always have a memory of her Granny playing the guitar and singing her a song.”
She was a Southern lady through and through and was never to be seen looking anything but her best, always getting complimented on her beautiful skin and gorgeous silver hair. Part of what kept her vibrant was always taking care of herself. Even if just running to the store, she was never seen out and about without her make-up, hair coiffed and adorned with jewelry.
Despite losing her parents and husband, being the last surviving of all her siblings, the death of her son 10 years ago and outliving three grandchildren, Eunice never lost her zest for life or let her strength falter for long. Eunice loved going to yard sales with her best friend Janie and they had just spent a good part of her last Saturday checking out the yard sales around town and going to lunch together. Eunice was completely self-sufficient until her dying day, and even held on to her fiery sense of humor. Despite her Southern Baptist upbringing, one of her greatest joys was to pop off with a risqué joke to shock her children and grandchildren. Eunice had a phenomenal memory and always enjoyed telling stories of her growing up years, sharing letters from her youth, and singing her songs when anyone stopped by to visit.
Eunice is survived by two daughters; her daughter-in-law; 29 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. Granny was loved very much and will be missed by so many.
A celebration to honor the wonderful life that Eunice lived, and to give those who loved her a chance to say goodbye will be held at The Temple, 511 E. Main St. in Montrose, Colorado, on July 9 at 2 p.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Eunice Combs; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone