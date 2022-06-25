OBITUARY: Eunice Neomi Vanderslice; December 15, 1926 - June 20, 2022

Eunice passed away peacefully at HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was born in Neosho, Missouri, to Rolla and Esther Hale. At the age 4 her family migrated to Colorado, settling Montrose.
After graduating high school, she worked as a legal secretary. Eunice met Dale “Slick” Vanderslice when she was 20 and they were married on Jan. 1,1947. They celebrated 63 years of marriage until he passed away in 2010. Over the course of those years, she was a devoted wife and mother. In time, her homemaking skills were in less demand so she dedicated herself to volunteering at Montrose Memorial Hospital. She retired after 20 years of community service, due to her blindness.
Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, and daughter, Karen (Vanderslice) Hein, and her five siblings: Ida Hale, Nathan Hale, Nolan Hale, Melvin Hale and Rolene (Hale) Fletcher.
She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Cook, son, Kurt Vanderslice, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren
Eunice, dear, mom, mum, grams, gramma will be missed. She was the glue that kept us together.
Her request for cremation has preceded the service. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations are made to HopeWest Hospice Care Center in honor of Eunice Vanderslice.
