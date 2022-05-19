OBITUARY: Eva Jenniece Bohnenkamp; September 15, 1955 – May 16, 2022

Eva Jenniece Bohnenkamp was our loving, kind Mom, Wife and Friend.
She was born Sept. 15, 1955, to the late Evelyn Rose (Steele) and Bernard Lancelot Woodruff in Montrose, Colorado. She died May 16, 2022, at the age of 66. Except for five years, she spent her entire life in Montrose.
She graduated from Montrose High School in 1973, moved to the Fort Collins/Loveland area in 1974 where, in 1975, she met her future husband, Michael Bohnenkamp. They were married in 1976 and welcomed their daughter Lexi (Elder) in 1978. In 1979, they moved back to Montrose to be closer to her parents. Their son Chris was born in 1982. After moving back to Montrose, the Church of Christ was a constant in her life and her faith was a true and complete part of who she was every day.
Jenniece worked in several different bookkeeping and office service roles, but also spent time at home with her kids. She never missed a game or an activity or a way to support her children.
She was so proud of her family history in Colorado, and she loved this state and this town. The Steele family, her mother’s side, first settled in Colorado in 1858. Her great-great grandfather, Thomas Jefferson Steele, was the first governor of Jefferson, which was Colorado’s name when it was a territory. Her family was instrumental in bringing some of the first ranching, and also brought the first longhorn cattle to Western Colorado. She also loved her country and was passionate about politics.
Jenniece is survived by her husband, Michael; her son, Chris; her daughter Lexi and her husband Drew Elder and her two children Claire and Ben Elder; and her brother Marc Woodruff, his wife Kya, their children Kya Lyndsay and Dustin, and Marc’s daughter Karalee, and her two children, Dylan and Jackson Wasserman.
A service to honor her life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Montrose Church of Christ.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers to donate to AFTD, the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration to support their mission to improve the quality of life of people affected by FTD and drive research to a cure. (theaftd.org)
