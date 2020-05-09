Evelyn Eugenia Archuleta
December 24, 1933 - May 5, 2020
Evelyn Eugenia Archuleta was born Dec. 24, 1933 to Sylvia and Ernest Jacquez in Montrose, Colorado. Evelyn was raised by her grandparents Ben and Sabina Garcia. Evelyn attended Morgan Elementary School. She grew up helping her grandparents in town and writing letters to her grandpa while he was at sheep camp.
Evelyn married the love of her life, Joe Lloyd Archuleta on Aug. 28, 1949. Last year, they celebrated 70 years of marriage. In 1953, they bought a 40-acre farm where they both lived for the rest of their lives. Lloyd and Evelyn had three children, eight grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Evelyn was known for having captivating flowers, a meticulous yard, and always making large meals for everyone. Evelyn enjoyed dancing with Lloyd, watching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren play sports, spending time with family, and growing green chili. She also enjoyed going to the mountains and fishing. She would often be heard telling people about her children and grandchildren.
Evelyn passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on May 5, 2020.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband: Joe Lloyd Archuleta, mother: Sylvia Deaver, step father: Red Deaver, father: Ernest Jaquez, grandparents: Ben and Sabina Garcia, and sister: Joyce Lee Jacquez.
Evelyn is survived by her children: Sharon (Julian) Basagoitia, Lloyd (Debra) Archuleta, and Joey (Stacie) Archuleta, grandchildren: Rick (Teddi, Alex, and Marika) Basagoitia, Jeffery (Kathryn and Cale) Basagoitia, David (Tara, Hayden, and Bailee) Basagoitia, Felicia (Justin, Mackenzie, and Stephen) Rash, Steven (Amy, Ava, Maite, and Alyssa) Basagoitia, Kimberly (Herman, Arianna, Lexa, and Diego) Muniz, John Archuleta, and Kayley Archuleta.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a graveside service for immediate family on May 14 in Olathe. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope West Hospice in Montrose.
Arrangements are under the care of Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory.
