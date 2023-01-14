OBITUARY: Father Jerry Kistler

Father Jerry Kistler (57) met his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, after a short but fierce battle with lung cancer.

Fr. Jerry was Rector of St. Stephen's Anglican Church in Montrose for 16 years and also the Dean of the Western Convocation of the Diocese of Mid-American for the Reformed Episcopal Church (REC). He was a beloved pastor and Bible teacher for 25 years and served three congregations - St. Stephens Anglican in Montrose, Colorado, All Saints REC in Vacaville, California, and St. Michael’s REC in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

