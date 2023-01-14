OBITUARY: Father Jerry Kistler

Father Jerry Kistler (57) met his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, after a short but fierce battle with lung cancer.
Fr. Jerry was Rector of St. Stephen's Anglican Church in Montrose for 16 years and also the Dean of the Western Convocation of the Diocese of Mid-American for the Reformed Episcopal Church (REC). He was a beloved pastor and Bible teacher for 25 years and served three congregations - St. Stephens Anglican in Montrose, Colorado, All Saints REC in Vacaville, California, and St. Michael’s REC in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
Jerry graduated from Concordia University, Irvine, earned his MA in Religion from Westminster Seminary in Escondido, California, and received his MDiv from Cranmer Theological House.
Jerry was married to his wife, Danielle Kistler, for 21 years. They have three children: Katherine, Andrew and Elizabeth.
A lover of theological conversations, music, Nascar, baseball, scotch and dogs, Jerry spent many hours with family and friends talking theology, playing and composing songs on his guitar or piano, watching the Rockies or Nascar while drinking a glass of fine scotch, and petting his dog, Maryann.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Carolyn and Jack Kistler. He is survived by his wife and three children, sister, Cheryl (Jim) Sisco, brother, Dan Kistler and many other family members.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crippin Funeral Home. Services will be held at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, 2504 Sunnyside Road, Montrose, Colorado on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. Burial at Cedar Creek Cemetery and reception to follow at St. Stephen’s Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jerry’s honor to Cranmer Theological House (www.cranmerhouse.org), REC100 (www.rec100.org), San Juan Cancer Center of Montrose, or the American Lung Cancer Society.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone