Montrose resident Fedelina Martinez passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday Feb. 3, 2022. She was 86 years old.
Fedelina Lovato was born on Sept. 10, 1935, to Charles and Nicolasa (Ortega) Lovato at Saguache, Colorado. She spent her early childhood in Parlin, Colorado. The family moved to Montrose when Fedelina was young and she graduated from Montrose High School.
As a young lady she met Rosinaldo “Ross” Martinez and they were married on Sept. 14, 1957 in Montrose. They had 54 years together before Ross’ death in 2011. She was a loving mom and homemaker.
Fedelina was a member of St Mary’s Catholic church. She enjoyed gardening, doing puzzles, reading, and watching soap operas. Her greatest joy though came from being a grandmother and caring for her pets.
She is survived by her son Bill Martinez of Lakeforest, California; her daughters, Beverly Deleplane of Montrose, Colorado; Teresa Wilkes of Clayton, Oklahoma, and Carman (Bob) Cook also of Montrose, Colorado; her grandchildren Gerri Berray, Randy Briggs, Ashley Briggs and Courtney Cook. She is further survived by eight great-grandchildren.
Fedelina was preceded in death by her son Jerry Martinez and her brother Donald Lovato.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 ,at Grand View Cemetery in Montrose.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Martinez’ family.
