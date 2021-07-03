OBITUARY: Felecia Jo (Meyer) Frazier

Felecia Jo (Meyer) Frazier
Felecia Jo (Meyer) Frazier passed away on Oct. 9, 2020, at Heidi’s Chateau in Montrose, Colorado.
Felecia Jo was born in Montrose, Colorado, on Aug. 19, 1932, to Joe and Edith (DeVinny) Meyer. The third of three girls for Joe and Edith, Felecia Jo was always “Jo” to family and friends growing up and throughout her life — after her Dad, Joe. The Meyers family had a small farm on North Mesa off of Juniper Road where Jo and her sisters, Alice and Dorothy Jewel, grew up. Jo did fondly recall living in California for a short time during her childhood, where her Dad was able to find employment during those lean times. Jo enjoyed tap dancing lessons there and playing on the beach (an activity she enjoyed throughout her life!).
Jo graduated from Montrose High School with the Class of 1951. She and a number of her classmates stayed in contact throughout their lives, enjoying monthly luncheons together in their retirement years.
Jo married her high school sweetheart, Ernie Frazier, on Sept. 14, 1951 in Montrose. She wore “a ballerina length blue silk with white accessories and a small white rhinestone trimmed hat.” The couple made their first home in Rapid City where Ernie was working for Woolworth’s. They moved to Ft Sheridan in Illinois when Ernie joined the Army — where they were based from 1953 to 1956. The couple started their family at this time with daughter Connie and son Ernest, Jr. Jo greatly enjoyed Ernie’s Army days — living on the base and making friends that the couple stayed in touch with throughout their lives. After the army, Ernie returned to work for Woolworth’s and the couple relocated to Topeka, Kansas where daughter, Vicki, was added to the family.
In 1959, Jo and Ernie returned to Montrose, Colorado, where Jo enjoyed being a mom (eventually adding Joanne, Joseph and Brenda to the tribe!). Jo did go to work at the Busy Corner Pharmacy, which she really enjoyed (along w/her little tribe that loved the soda fountain there). She got a kick out of having Glen Campbell hang out there at the soda fountain during the filming of True Grit. She next went to work for Hartman Brothers in the office at their Dodge dealership and gas station on the corner of Main St & Park Ave. She enjoyed her secretarial job there, and stayed on with Hartman Brothers when they transitioned from the auto dealership to auto parts and the medical oxygen supplier for the area. She learned the medical billing for the oxygen and loved working in that capacity. She retired from Hartman Brothers after many years of service.
Jo loved living in Montrose near her parents, and raising her children. She enjoyed family camping trips at Big Cimarron where she could cook up a great meal on the old Coleman stove. She also loved annual road trips to visit family in various parts of the country — with Ernie and a car full of kids, a Road Runner camp trailer and stays in KOA and Good Sam’s campgrounds.
Jo’s main interest was always Ernie and her kids, her life revolved around family. Jo and Ernie both loved to travel and enjoyed many road trips in their retirement years. They enjoyed routine trips to Mesquite with their great friends, Phil and Bernie Henry, for the ladies to play their favorite game BINGO (Jo took some teasing from family on what a big gambler she was!). Jo also greatly enjoyed their Elks Club, where they were active members. Jo and Ernie were also BOTH BIG FANS of their beloved Chihuahuas (we can’t forget Pepi, Tinkerbell, Bo and Bambi!)- who got to go on all the road trips!
Jo was preceded in death by her beloved Ernie, their son, Joseph Steven Frazier; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Alice and Bill Putz, and Dorothy Jewel and Ernie Graves; son-in-law, Larry Dopson. She is survived by son, Ernest Frazier, Jr. in Thermal, California, and daughters Connie Dopson in Beaumont, Texas; Joanne Brooks in Grand Junction, Colorado; Vicki (Aaron Jokisch) Jones and Brenda (Don) Taylor in Montrose, Colorado; 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life reception for Felecia Jo will be held on her birthday — Aug. 19, 2021, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge backyard with picnic lunch being served. Bring only your stories to share.
