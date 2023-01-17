OBITUARY: Filiberto Ernesto 'Ernie' Abachiche Jr.

Filiberto Ernesto “Ernie” Abachiche Jr., age 86, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Ernie is one of 16 children born to Filiberto and Josephine (Mondragon) Abachiche; he was born in Saguache, Colorado, on June 20, 1936.
After school, he honorably served in the United States Marine Corps. Upon his discharge he moved to Montrose, Colorado. Ernie’s work experience was vast. Some of his occupations include mining, constructing the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels and skyscrapers, and shearing sheep throughout Colorado. Ultimately, he retired as a power plant control room operator for Tri-State Generation. However, his greatest assignments were that of husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Ernie was married to Epimena M. Abachiche (Enriquez) for seven years, until her death in 1970.
Ernie is survived by his wife of 50 amazing years, Maria E. Abachiche (Tarango). His surviving children include Cindy (Ron) Sullivan, Debbie (Alfred) Evans, Anthony (Rachel) Abachiche, Paulette Abachiche, Monica (Antonio) Suarez, and Filiberto “Ernie” (Maria) Abachiche III, 20 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.
Ernie is directly preceded in death by his parents Filiberto and Josephine Abachiche; son Eugene Abachiche; and grandchildren Gregory Evans and Anthony Vincent Abachiche.
Ernie’s graciousness, kindness, and unconditional love is a legacy of a faithful man who will be greatly missed. He was loved and respected by all of those who have crossed his path and he has left a long-lasting impression on every life he has touched.
“Husband, Dad, and Grandpa we will always treasure the time spent with you. We will never forget all the conversations, laughs, and teachings you’ve shared with us. There will be no goodbyes, only we will meet again.”
John 11:25 – “I am the resurrection and the life. Anyone who believes in me will live, even after dying. Everyone who lives in me and believes in me will never ever die.”
Services are at Crossroads Victory Church, 515 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose, CO 81401.
Family viewing: 9-10 a.m. - Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023
