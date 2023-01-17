OBITUARY: Filiberto Ernesto 'Ernie' Abachiche Jr.

Filiberto Ernesto “Ernie” Abachiche Jr., age 86, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Ernie is one of 16 children born to Filiberto and Josephine (Mondragon) Abachiche; he was born in Saguache, Colorado, on June 20, 1936.

