Floyd ‘Bud’ Wigton
Floyd Eugene “Bud” Wigton passed away peacefully at his home in Montrose, Colorado, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the age of 92. His beloved dog Daisy and several family members were at his side.
Floyd is predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy Jean (Little); son, Stephen Eugene Wigton; daughter, Vonna Kay Anderson-Bell; as well as his parents, Floyd and Hazel Wigton; sisters, Olive, Verla, and Doris; and brothers, Glenn and Stanley.
Floyd is lovingly remembered by daughter, Rhonda (Mike) Motsko; grandchildren, Bobby Anderson, Leanne (Arlo) Padilla, Melissa (Jordan) Williams, and Ethan McClain; great-grandchildren, Addi and Emmie Williams and Grayson Padilla; sisters, Marilyn and Marsha; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice, 725 S 4th St., Montrose, CO 81401; Volunteers of America, 300 N. Cascade Ave., Suite T9, Montrose, CO 81401; or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A family graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Beaver Park Cemetery, Penrose, Colorado.
