obit Floyd Heer

Floyd Heer

Floyd Wesley Heer

July 21, 1942 – April 25, 2020

Floyd Wesley Heer was born the third child to Clyde and Lorraine (Dunn) Heer, in Telluride Colorado. He attended Montrose schools and Graduated from Montrose High School. He also attended Western State College in Gunnison Colorado.

Floyd enjoyed being a school crossing guard for the past 6+ years for the Montrose County School District after retiring from Hartman Brothers Inc. for 29 ½ years.

He was also a member of the Montrose Elks BPOE #1053 for more than 50 years. He was also involved with Magic Circle Theatre since 1984. Was an active member with Black Canyon Classic Car Club since 2004. He was involved with operation Sweet Tooth for many years.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Lorraine Heer, brothers Allan and Carleton, 1st wife Beth Stoner and 2nd wife Nelda Head. He is survived by His Daughter Kellie, Brother Roger, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews and many other family members and friends.

In Lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hope West Hospice of Montrose. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory.

To plant a tree in memory of Floyd Heer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments