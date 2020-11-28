OBITUARY: Fortunato Cadena (‘don Nato’)

Fortunato Cadena (‘don Nato’)
Our beloved father passed away on Nov. 17, 2020, in El Paso Texas. He was born on June 1, 1936, in Mexico.
He will be greatly missed by his 12 children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He moved to Montrose in 1990 after visiting because he fell in love with the mountain scenery, and raised his youngest children in Montrose and Olathe. He worked at Russell Stover for many years.
He was a friend to anyone because he would help anyone. He loved mariachi music and enjoyed family and friends gatherings to share stories of his life and the many friends he made along the way.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no funeral service will be held.
