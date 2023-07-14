OBITUARY: Frances 'Fran' I. Ambold; April 5, 1934 - July 11, 2023

Fran Ambold peacefully passed away on July 11, 2023, in Montrose, Colorado. Fran was born on April 5, 1934, in Blackwater, Missouri, to Wesley Kennedy and Lillie May Lock. The Kennedy family moved to Silverton, Colorado, where Fran grew up and went to school. 

Fran met her husband John (Jack) Ambold in Silverton in 1950 when Jack was working as an extra on a movie "A Ticket To Tomahawk." They were married in Silverton on Feb. 18, 1951. Shortly after their marriage, they relocated to Durango, Colorado, where Fran worked as an administrative assistant for KDGO, a local radio station. 

