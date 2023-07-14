OBITUARY: Frances 'Fran' I. Ambold; April 5, 1934 - July 11, 2023

Fran Ambold peacefully passed away on July 11, 2023, in Montrose, Colorado. Fran was born on April 5, 1934, in Blackwater, Missouri, to Wesley Kennedy and Lillie May Lock. The Kennedy family moved to Silverton, Colorado, where Fran grew up and went to school.
Fran met her husband John (Jack) Ambold in Silverton in 1950 when Jack was working as an extra on a movie "A Ticket To Tomahawk." They were married in Silverton on Feb. 18, 1951. Shortly after their marriage, they relocated to Durango, Colorado, where Fran worked as an administrative assistant for KDGO, a local radio station.
Some years later the Ambolds moved from Durango to Hereford, Texas. During Fran’s time in Hereford, she was first a mother and homemaker and later owned and operated the Mode-O-Day Clothing store in the Sugarland Mall. In 1992, her husband, Jack, retired, and they moved back to their beloved Colorado, settling in Montrose where they enjoyed a long and happy retirement.
Fran’s interests included square dancing, she loved fishing with Jack, she was an avid collector of pewter figurines, but she most enjoyed her trips to Silverton, where she perused the shops, and she loved being in the mountains.
Fran is survived by John (Bonnie) Ambold of West Boylston, Massachusetts; Ed (Tammy) Ambold of Hereford, Texas, and Larry (Bev) Ambold of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, as well as her grandchildren, Eric Ambold, Zack Ambold, Tonya Urias, Kelli (Wayne) Petner, Christopher Ambold, Deanna (Roger) Flores, and her great granddaughter Ona Urias.
A graveside service in honor of Fran’s life will be held at Cedar Creek Cemetery in Montrose, Colorado at 10:30 a.m. Friday July 21, 2023. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to the Hope West Hospice, 725 S. Fourth St., Montrose, CO 81401.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Fran’s family; 970-249- 2121.
