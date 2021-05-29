Frances Jean DeJulio
Frances was born July 8, 1940 in Wyoming. As a small child, Frances came to live in Denver with her grandmother, Merle Roads, and her aunt, Sonja Roads. Merle and Sonja taught her many different things, how to be thrifty, work hard, and most importantly, put service to their heavenly Father, Jehovah, first. Frances was fondly known by her family and friends by the nicknames Punky and Spunky. They moved from Denver to Montrose when Frances was around the age of 8 so that Merle could share in the full-time Bible education work in this area. They relocated to the South for several years when Frances was around the age of 10, but Denver would again be home for her during her junior and senior high school years, where she graduated from North Denver High School.
Frances was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1951 at a friend’s home in their bathtub! Thus began a lifelong dedication to sharing Bible truths, with that being her full-time vocation starting in 1959. Her volunteer ministry took her to several states, striking up friendships she held dear throughout her life. She had many escapades during this time, including visiting the home of Elvis Presley, wrecking a friend’s car, driving another friend’s brand-new car cross-country from New York, and others too numerous to recount.
On June 25, 1966, Frances married Donald DeJulio in Flushing, New York. The couple began their life together in Colorado City, Texas, as Special Pioneers in Bible education for three years. Their next assignment took them to Wheatland, Wyoming, where they again made friendships they cherished. A highlight over the years for them was attending yearly spiritual conventions. Frances often told stories from those conventions, several of which made history.
Frances and Donald decided to move back to Montrose after his cancer diagnosis. The two of them worked for many years together with the Montrose School District and Bus Barn to support their full-time volunteer service. Over the years, Frances attended several Bible education schools, both in Wyoming and Colorado. Frances had a lifetime of full-time service. Donald used to jokingly say that “the only thing Frances knew how to do was pioneer!” Well, thank goodness that was to some degree a true statement; how many lives were affected and changed for the better, and how many have followed in that same course thanks to her efforts.
Frances was full of contradictions — when you first met her, you might find her a bit brusque. That exterior hid a deep personal interest in all she came into contact with, as evidenced by her wide circle of friends. You would not be expecting a lively interchange about sports, but football and especially baseball were often part of her conversation. She had an unvarying schedule for her day-to-day activities, but she loved to travel and experience new places. She absolutely lived up to the nickname “Spunky.”
Frances touched many lives, doing her best to set a good example and really live her faith.
Frances’ family and friends would like to offer heartfelt thanks to all of the individuals that played an integral part in her care. Doctors, nurses, caregivers, drivers, therapists, more than can be counted, did so much to make her life as enjoyable as possible. Valley Manor Nursing Home, Delta Oncology Center, Montrose Cancer Center, PACE, the Montrose Hospital each played a vital role in her care. We want to be sure that each of you realize the comfort and aid you gave to Frances, and by extension, all of us who love her. Thank you for your care and kindness.
