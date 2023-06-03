FRANCES LOUISE BELAIR-HAMACHER
April 2, 1945 - September 27, 2022
Frances Louise was born to Dorothy Louise (Barnes) and Howard Miles April 2, 1945 in Dodge City Kansas. Fran passed away from complications due to cancer at Nebraska Medicine Bellevue Health Center September 27,2022 with family by her side.
She was the oldest child of 10. During her young years, she lived with her grandparents, and aunts until her adoption by Robert Angell. During her school years Fran attended schools in Oregon, Utah, Denver, Norwood and completing the 8th grade in Montrose.
Frances married L. Ray Wilson in Montrose in 1961. In that union, they had 4 children, Karen, Sandra, Zane and Shawna. The marriage ended in divorce. In May of 2000 Fran married Larry Hamacher.
In 1977, Fran began making a career of selling real estate in Montrose. It was later that she became Broker/Owner of Belair and Associates.
Fran was an active member of the Montrose community. Fran was President for Montrose Association of Realtors in 1994 and Colorado Association of Realtors Director from 1995-1998. Fran looked forward to attending and supporting the local Woolgrowers and Cattlemen's Association every year, as well as the local 4H clubs during Fair Week. She was a board member of Montrose County Airport and a member of the Montrose Chamber of Commerce, assisting with the Grand Opening of new businesses.
In her spare time Fran loved to dance with the local Rockettes Not, dancing for various senior citizen centers and local events. Playing her guitar and singing karaoke with her family and friends.
After closing her real estate office, she moved to Broomfield with her husband Larry to be closer to her family. It was then that Fran strengthened her faith with Jehovah. She developed many friends in the Broomfield Kingdom Hall and enjoyed her time with them. She re-discovered her passion of painting with her daughter Shawna. She attended weekly oil painting classes and her family was blessed with many of her oil painting masterpieces.
Although Fran and Larry enjoyed Broomfield, they moved to Plattsmouth Nebraska for a slower paced city, near her oldest daughter Karen. Together, the mom and daughter team started a new venture in the junking business. They opened their own business restoring and creating unique pieces of furniture, sewing and making quilts to sell at Flee Markets, Farmers Markets and Craft Show Venues.
Fran believed family was the greatest gift and should be cherished. She enjoyed being an active parent and grandmother with her children and their family. Thanksgiving Day was the most meaningful time for her, when all of her childrenand family would come home. She enjoyed playing Euchre and Mexican Train, fishing and camping, going to baseball, football and hockey games. She also enjoyed road trips with her daughters and all the belly laughs with her family.
Fran is survived by her husband of 22 years Larry Hamacher; three daughters, Karen (Tom) Deyke of Plattsmouth Nebraska, Sandra (JJ) Heyer of Menagha Minnesota and Shawna (Larry) Wall of Broomfield Colorado, along with Larrys children, Scott(Ginger) Hamacher and Tara (Shaun) Purvis. Grand children Aaron, Ryan, Kylee, Heather, Jaryd, Brittany, Erika, Presleigh and Ryann; as well as numerous great-grandchildren. Her siblings; Deborah, Anthony, Juanita, Christina, Billy Joe, Dennis and many nieces and nephews.
Frances was proceeded in death by her parents, her most beloved son, S. Zane Wilson, siblings, David, Patricia and Raymond, great granddaughter, Hayden Rae
Fran will be laid to rest June 3 rd ,2023 10:00 AM with immediate family at Grand View Cemetery & Serenity Cremation Gardens.
A Celebration of life will be held for friends and family of Fran from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Cimarron Creek Clubhouse, 901 6530 Road Montrose, Colorado.
Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose is assisting the family with arrangements.