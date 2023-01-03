Frances Mildred Baer

Frances Mildred Baer

Frances Mildred Baer passed away peacefully in the arms of her beloved husband, Michael Baer, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Montrose, Colorado, after a sudden battle with lung cancer and pneumonia. Frances, who celebrated her 78th birthday last October, lived a rich life filled with plants and gardening, books and movies, tea and regular trips to Great Britain, where she reveled in her English heritage. Frances was an iconoclast who always did things her way and marched to her own drummer.

Frances Mildred Green, the eldest of six children, was born on Oct. 4, 1944, in Montréal, Québec, Canada, to the late Ralph Eric Green and Mildred Green. Despite living in the United States most of her life, she stayed a Canadian citizen and traveled with a maple leaf passport.

