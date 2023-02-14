OBITUARY: Frances Talbert

Frances Lorene (Fournier) Talbert was born on the family ranch in Pleasant Valley in 1924 to Eugene and Gladys (Rudd) Fournier. Frances passed away Feb. 7, 2023, at the age of 98.
She graduated from Ridgway High School at the age of 16. She attended Jr. College in Phoenix, Arizona, for two years. Then she went to work at a business office in Montrose. In 1944, she married Daren Galloway and had two children, Terry Galloway and Karen (Galloway) Fay. That marriage later ended in divorce. In 1959, she married Howard Talbert, a lifelong rancher.
She lived her entire life in Ouray County. She lived her retirement years less than 1/2 mile from where she was born. After retirement she took a trip around the world, visited Machu Picchu in Peru and went parasailing and zip-lining in Mexico.
Every single day she would look out her front window at the Sneffels Range and say, “I am lucky!” That was her outlook on life.
She is survived by her two children, six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Cedar Hill Cemetery; reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers you can donate to your favorite charity or to the Ouray County Ranch History Museum at PO Box 190, Ridgway CO 81432.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Talbert’s family.
