OBITUARY: Frances Talbert

Frances Lorene (Fournier) Talbert was born on the family ranch in Pleasant Valley in 1924 to Eugene and Gladys (Rudd) Fournier. Frances passed away Feb. 7, 2023, at the age of 98.

She graduated from Ridgway High School at the age of 16. She attended Jr. College in Phoenix, Arizona, for two years. Then she went to work at a business office in Montrose. In 1944, she married Daren Galloway and had two children, Terry Galloway and Karen (Galloway) Fay. That marriage later ended in divorce. In 1959, she married Howard Talbert, a lifelong rancher.

