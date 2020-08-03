Frank E. Wilbur III
Frank E. Wilbur III was born on December 30, 1957 in Montrose, Colorado to Frank E. Wilbur Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Wilbur (Yates). Frank grew up mostly in Ridgway, but the family did spend time in Bayfield and Naturita. Frank graduated from Ridgway High School where he played basketball for the Demons. During his life, Frank worked as a miner in the Camp Bird above Ouray and as a Uranium miner in the West End. He had also worked on drill rigs, eventually joining his father in their own mechanic business.
Frankie and Frank may have lived in Ridgway, but they traveled from Lake City to Sanborn Park, Dove Creek to Montrose and beyond. You could see them driving in their yellow one-ton service truck headed to a job. During the summer, Frank’s grandchildren would be in the back seat. There wasn’t a thing that those men couldn’t fix.
When Frank Jr. passed, Frankie continued their mechanic business. Based out of Ridgway, Frankie still went all over the Western Slope. After that, Frankie would always be seen with his two dogs, Maggie and Molly, headed to a job.
Frankie had a heart of gold, but he did have a temper. He would have given you his last dollar if he thought it would have helped you. Frankie enjoyed hunting, archery, fishing, drinking beer, wood carving, leatherworking and visiting with friends and family. Frankie loved to joke and tease the family. He was very loved and will be leaving a huge hole in our hearts.
Frankie is survived by his sisters, Frances E. Stahly of Montrose and Floy Rainwater from Nucla; brothers, Tad Wilbur of Cedaredge and Chris Stahly of Montrose; his nieces, Faren Wilbur of Montrose and Eulie Bloodgood of Delta; his nephews Emmett Stahly of Montrose, Cody Mahannah and Micheal Mahannah; numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, mother and father, baby sister Mildred, and sister Felecia (Lisa) Gunn (Eldon Gunn) of Montrose.
Services will be held graveside on August 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Ouray, Colorado. Family is requesting that visitors wear masks due to illness. Family is also requesting not to send flowers, but to plant a flower in their garden to remember Frankie by.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. 970-249-2121.
