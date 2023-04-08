OBITUARY: Frank O. Young

Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Agnes and Lorain Young, Frank O. Young lived most of his school years in Delta, Colorado, where he graduated from high school in 1950. He then went on to University of Colorado in Boulder where he studied engineering. He attended 3.5 years at university until he enlisted in the US Navy in September 1953, earning the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade in his four-plus years of active duty.

He loved the Navy! He became a pilot and a navigator. He mostly flew Super Constellation class planes and talked of how challenging it was to take off and land on the aircraft carriers, including such memorable names as USS Lexington and USS Midway. He served during the Korean War conflict but true to form for all veterans of that time he downplayed his service and would actually say he didn’t serve in the Korean War because he never actually was in Korea. He would talk forever after that how he loved flying and should have stayed in the military.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?