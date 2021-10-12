OBITUARY: Frank Victor Vigil — October 25, 1957 - October 2, 2021

Frank Victor Vigil, Oct. 25, 1957 — Oct. 2, 2021, died at the age of 63 with family around him.
Frank was born in Leadville, Colorado. He grew up in and around the Leadville and Montrose area. He graduated from Olathe High School in 1975, going on to graduate from a trade school for auto body technicians. He spent 30 years in the auto body industry. Later he went to become a correctional officer for the department of corrections for the next 15 years.
In 1985 Frank married Mary E. Keys. They were married for 21 years and had four children together. Frank lost his first two children (his twins) due to premature birth. Later on, Frank lost Mary in her battle with cancer in 2007. In 2011 he married Lisa E. Mahan who increased their family with two more children.
Frank was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping with family and friends. He also had a love for music and enjoyed playing his guitar. Frank was a loving father, husband, and brother with a huge heart for giving back to others. Family was the center of his world aside from God whom he loved and always put first.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents; Alex and Ernestine/Manuel and Virginia Vigil; his brothers James and Jimmy Vigil and Matthew Martinez; his wife Mary Vigil and twin daughters. He is survived by his loving wife Lisa Vigil; his children Samantha and Allen Copeland; Ajay Vigil; Justin and Anisha Mahan, and Tyler and Lindsey Mahan; his cherished grandchildren Aurora, Montgomery, Journey, and Elliott; his brothers and sisters; Mary Ann and Augustin Villa; Roger and Cindy Vigil; Alex Jr and Doris Vigil; Luella and Baldo Ramirez; Tim Vigil; Delmer Vigil; Marilyn and Rick Ross, and Amy and Tony Womack, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will take place at 3 p.m. Oct. 24, at the Gunnison Valley Church of the Nazarene 1721 H Road, Delta, CO 81416. Reception to follow.
To plant a tree in memory of Frank Vigil as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.