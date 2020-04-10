obituary fred lee smith

Fred Lee Smith
November 17, 1946 - March 21, 2020
Fred Lee Smith passed away March 21, 2020, in Montrose, Colorado at the age of 73; Born November 17, 1946, in Amarillo Texas to Eula and Ewing Smith. Funeral services are on hold until the COVID-19 virus is contained; a celebration of life will be at a later date. Fred grew up in McLean, Texas. Attending school in McLean, he was an Army veteran, he joined the Army in 1966 stationed in Germany; one of his proudest moments was receiving Soldier of the Quarter in January 1968 while stationed with the 10th artillery group as he was chosen from 3,000 other fine soldiers.
Fred worked in various Western states and Venezuela, as a Miner, Superintendent of mining, oil driller, and finally as Director of Construction in Los Angeles County for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority serving on 2.5 Billion Rail transit, subway projects, the I-10 and I-110 express lanes; and the Construction of El-Monte Station the largest bus station West of Chicago; he received several commendations from The State of California and the City of Los Angeles. His career covered over 50 years of mining, tunneling, and construction.
Fred loved to fish, hunt, enjoyed traveling most of all he loved his family and friends. Fred is survived by his wife Wanda, Sons Jerry Smith of Tucson, Arizona, Gary (Margarita) Smith of Wickenburg, Arizona. Daughters Michelle Smith of Tucson, Melody (Eric) Kelly, and Marissa Smith, of Wickenburg, Selene Smith of Los Angeles, stepson Dwaine Gardner of Elko, Nevada, mother-in-law Marie Church of Montrose, Colorado; 18 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and sister Judy Strange of Texas, multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and step son. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Montrose Elks lodge #1053, Elks foundation fund in support of veterans.
