Obituary: Fred Sieber
Fred Sieber, 94, of Montrose, passed away at home on April 21, 2021.
Fred E. Sieber was born to John and Elvira (Campbell) Sieber in Grand Junction on March 1, 1927. His family lived on ranches in Eastern Utah and western Colorado. They settled on a ranch on Georgia Mesa outside of Collbran in 1942. Fred graduated from Collbran High School and continued his education at Colorado A&M (CSU). He graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1949.
While an Aggie, he lettered in gymnastics and made lifelong friends in the Mountaineering Club. With his climbing friends, he climbed many of Colorado’s fourteeners. He joined the Bureau of Reclamation in Montana helping to build Hungry Horse Dam.
From there, he went to Palisade, Idaho and Ogden, Utah. While in Montana he met and married Marie Arkell.
They enjoyed hiking and skiing with friends. A brief leave from the Bureau of Reclamation took the family to Youngstown, New York where he worked on the hydro power plant at Niagara Falls. In 1962, the family moved to Montrose, Colorado as the Bureau of Reclamation began building Blue Mesa, Morrow Point and Crystal dams.
Western Colorado is where he and Marie shared their passion for the mountains while camping, climbing, and skiing with their children. After Marie’s death, he married Virginia Trosper. They enjoyed square dancing and their grandchildren.
Fred planted a beautiful orchard, vineyard and garden at his Montrose home during retirement. Family and friends enjoyed the bounty of his passion. He gave numerous volunteer hours to the Colorado Department of Wildlife, Montrose Library and Meals on Wheels.
He is survived by his daughters. Susan (Jack) LaBonde, their children, Joseph (Laurel) and Katherine; Margaret, her daughters, Ashley and Krystal. Son Mike and son in-law Randy and daughter Larissa (David). He has five great grandchildren. He has a sister, Martha and brother Hugh (Mary) and sister in-law Inez. There are many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Charlie (Mary) and sister, Allyse. Also by his wives Marie and Virginia, infant son, Thomas, and daughter, Mary.
Memorial gifts may be made to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 2300 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401 or Montrose Fire Protection District, 441 S. Uncompahgre Ave., Montrose, CO 81401.
Graveside service will be on Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m. at Grandview Cemetery Montrose. A picnic will be held afterwards at Rotary Park, 534 St. 12th St. Montrose.
