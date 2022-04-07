OBITUARY: Fred Stephen Matney

Fred Stephen Moatney
Fred Stephen Matney, age 65, of Farmington, Utah, passed away April 5, 2022, after a heroic battle with acute myeloid leukemia.
Fred was born in Sullivan, Indiana, Oct. 16, 1956, to Sherman Eugene and Imogene (Inman) Matney. He grew up in Olathe, Colorado, graduating from Olathe High School where he broke the state record for the 1600-meter race. He attended Salt Lake Community College and graduated in 1995 with an associate’s degree in heating and air conditioning.
Fred married Susan Annette Storey June 30th, 1978 in Olathe, Colorado. They had two sons and one daughter, David Eugene, Stephen Phillip and Sarah Fay. The family lived in Pea Green, Colorado; Moab, Utah; Woods Cross, Utah and Farmington, Utah.
Fred worked for the City of Montrose as a trash man and water treatment technician. He rewound electric motors at Electric Motor Service. After he received his HVAC degree, he worked installing heating and air conditioning units and ended his career at Lakeview Hospital where he was a maintenance engineer for 11 years.
Fred had a very special spirit. He loved people and began each interaction with his infectious smile. He quickly made deep, significant connections with everyone he encountered. He had a knack for making each person feel special. All of these qualities stemmed from his greatest character strength: kindness.
Fred’s greatest joy was his family. He loved being a husband, father, and grandfather. He loved to travel and visited Brazil, Germany, Spain, Italy, Denmark, and many places within the U.S. He enjoyed reading, relished the outdoors, liked hiking, and LOVED gardening. He shared the produce he grew with all the neighbors. He was a handyman and renovated and remodeled his homes with Susan. Fred always had a joke ready to brighten everyone’s day.
He will be greatly missed by many. Survived by father Sherman Eugene Matney, Grand Junction, Colorado; his wife Susan Annette Matney, Farmington, Utah; sons David Eugene Matney (Kristin and grandsons James Ivan Evans and Ninja), Woods Cross, Utah; Stephen Phillip Matney (Melissa and Grandson Avery Maxwell) Clinton, Utah; daughter Sarah Fay Matney Hill (Christopher and frandsons Dean Lawrence and Samuel Grayson) Kingsland, Georgia; brother Dan Matney (Bilinda) Cedaredge, Colorado; twin brother Frank Phillip Matney (Jackie) Grand Junction, Colorado; sister Deborah Gene Myers (Gary) Amarillo, Texas.
Fred was preceded in death by his sister Virginia Ruth Whittington and his mother Imogene Inman Cunningham.
A viewing will be held at Russon Mortuary in Farmington, Utah on Saturday, April 9, from 9 to 9:45 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m. Interment at Farmington City Cemetery immediately following service.
For those wishing to attend virtually, the service will be streamed live at 10 a.m. on Russon Mortuary and Crematory Facebook Page using the following link: https://www.facebook.com/watch/russonmortuary/