OBITUARY: Fredrick Hamrick

Fredrick Ralph Hamrick left this earth on March 30, 2023, at the ripe old age of 86. Fred was born in Riverside, California, on Feb. 2, 1937, to proud parents, Ralph and Marguerite (Gnehm) Hamrick.

Fred spent his early years showing horses and spending time at the beach. He enlisted in the United States Navy on July 29, 1955. He served on the USS Everett F. Larson, Eleventh Naval District, San Diego, California.

