OBITUARY: Gage Allen Weakley

Gage Allen Weakley welcomed this world on Aug. 30,1990, and left us at 31 years young on March 4, 2022.
Gage was a free spirit. In his years spent with us, he traveled throughout the world, making friends and memories with those around him. His love for music started early, playing the guitar around the age of 7, and he continued to play for us every chance he could get. While in Montrose, Colorado, his favorite pastime was at the Horsefly on open mic nights surrounded by family and friends.
Gage’s smile was always contagious, and he was world-renowned for his patience, especially with his cousins in Montrose. Sometimes though, the kiddy table was his second choice.
Gage did not live an average life. He traveled where he wanted to, laughed at every chance, learned what interested him, and loved who he wanted to love. Gage always had recommendations on music, books, and food, stating, “the best sushi in Hawaii was from the 7/11 gas station.”
Gage died knowing that John Prine was the best recording artist, knowing some of the best days were spent sitting on a porch, throwing a ball for dogs, relaxing behind a good book, talking about life, and listening to music.
Gage is survived by his parents, Jim and Mary Powell; his brother, Roy Ogram; sister, Megan Weakley; grandfather, Rodger Weakley; grandmother, Carolyn Martinez; uncles; aunts; nieces; cousins; Kelbert Jones and Jim Oliver who will always be Gage’s second family in New Iberia, Louisiana, and the many friends he made along the way.
Gage will be missed and forever loved. Please join us at the Horsefly on March 20, 2022, from 2 — 4 p.m., for a ceremony honoring Gage.
To plant a tree in memory of Gage Weakley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone