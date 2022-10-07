OBITUARY: Gail Boden

Gail Patricia Boden, age 85, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Sept. 29, 2022, at her home in Montrose, Colorado, surrounded by her family. Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her husband, Fred; her four children and spouses; 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She will be remembered for her love for God, family, and friends. She was always there to help others in need. If she had it to give, she gave it. Her door was always open, she was known as mom to all her children’s friends.
In her earlier years of life she loved to camp with friends and family, travel to visit family, and play bingo with whoever wanted to play. In these last years with her husband, who never left her side, loved going to the rec. center to swim and share a breakfast meal at their favorite restaurants.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Delta, Colorado. A celebration of her life to follow after the service.
To plant a tree in memory of Gail Boden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone