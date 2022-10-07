OBITUARY: Gail Boden

Gail Boden

Gail Patricia Boden, age 85, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Sept. 29, 2022, at her home in Montrose, Colorado, surrounded by her family. Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her husband, Fred; her four children and spouses; 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Gail Boden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

