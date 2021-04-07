OBITUARY: Gail Lynn Tafoya-Kuboske

Gail Lynn Tafoya-Kuboske
Gail passed away of natural causes unexpectedly. She was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Edward Tafoya and Maryjane Gann. She was the fourth child of six kids. She moved to Denver, Colorado, when she was 10 years old and lived there until she graduated high school.
She moved to Ouray, Colorado in 1975 where she eventually met Bernie Kuboske and had six kids. Their passion was Jeeping in the high country where they ran Jeep tours for 30 years.
Gail was a mother, grandmother and friend to all. She was a selfless, tireless worker for numerous businesses and easily one of the most amiable people in town. She could spend hours talking with people she just met about any range of subjects. She was also dedicated to her children and as such was heavily involved in school activities donating time and effort without being asked. She was always gardening and trying to teach everyone how to keep a high-altitude garden. She was a wealth of knowledge on immeasurable subjects and was always busy learning new talents. She loved helping everyone she knew. She was always taking people into her heart and making them family. She loved all the holidays and was always decorating for them. She was always a shoulder to cry on, someone to laugh with and a stalwart defender for anyone she thought needed it. Gail could carry the weight of the world on her shoulders and never get tired. She will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her mother; father; older sister; and older brother.
She is survived by her sister Judy (with whom she lived); her step-children BJ and Tricia; her children Ricky, Bobby, Katy, Kelly, Mary Jane, Patrick and his wife Tomomi; and grandchildren Nana, Kento, Emily and many grand puppies.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date due to the unfortunate restrictions on travel and assembly placed on the world at this time.
