OBITUARY: Galen L. Daily

Galen L. Daily passed away Sunday morning, Feb. 27, 2022, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington. He was born Oct. 14, 1940, to Bertice “Bert” Daily and Loretta (Thompson) Daily in San Mateo, California.
Galen grew up in California and attended Chico State University where he met the woman who would become his wife of 50 years, Janice Louise (Kerr) Daily. After college, Galen began a career in broadcast television. Beginning as an engineer and rising through the ranks ultimately to executive producer, his programs won five Emmy Awards and one Peabody Award.
Having found faith in Jesus Christ in his early 40s, with a change in values that compelled him to leave TV, and with an entrepreneurial itch and a deep dislike of “working for the man,” he left the corporate world in 1981. He went into business for himself, launching a second successful career as an entrepreneur. More than success in business, Galen felt a deep calling to the two greatest commands of Jesus: love the Lord with all your heart, soul, mind and strength; and love your neighbor as yourself. These convictions became the cornerstones of his life as he and Jan transitioned into full-time ministry in their 50s and 60s, as volunteer church leaders, full-time pastors, and missionaries. They moved to Grand Junction in 2002, where they pastored Extended Arms Foursquare Church for six years. They joined Canyon View Vineyard Church in 2008 and served as active members, passionately devoted to helping those in need, whether in Grand Junction or on the other side of the world. Galen’s work with Canyon View Church was instrumental in planting over 600 churches in the war-torn nation of South Sudan.
After Jan’s passing in 2016, Galen married Carolyn Tyner in 2019. They loved each other dearly, and Carolyn became a beloved companion, friend, and caregiver to him in his later years.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Jan; his parents, Bert and Loretta; and his brother, Gary. He is survived by his wife Carolyn; his children Brandon and Jennifer; his brother James and sister Laurel; 11 grandchildren, and a tremendous, global community of friends who are so grateful for his influence in their lives.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Chapel, Canyon View Vineyard Church, Grand Junction, on Saturday, April 9, at 11 a.m. The family invites all who have known Galen to attend this celebration of his life.
