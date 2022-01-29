OBITUARY: Garey D. Larson Sr.

Garey Dean Larson Sr. died two days short of 79 years on Jan. 2, 2022 (Jan. 4, 1943 — Jan. 2, 2022). He was born to Garnett and Walter Larson in Bremerton, Washington. They then moved to Chugwater, Wyoming, shortly after. He grew up amongst numerous extended family and graduated from Chugwater High School in 1961. He moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming, and married Donna Rinehart in 1962. They had three children: Penny, Ronda, and Garey “Dean” Jr. The family moved to Montrose, Colorado, in 1966.
Garey was the circulation manager at the Montrose Daily Press until he and a partner started the Printer Ink around 1973. They created America’s Custom Classics a few years after.
Garey divorced in 1972. In 1976, he married Sherry Caswell and welcomed three daughters: Kelly, Bobi, and Brandee. Together they had a son Randy “Clinton” Larson.
He is preceded in death by his mother, father, sister (Donita Sallee), and his son Clinton.
He is survived by his brother Clinton Larson; Sherry and his children Penny (Joe) Garcia, Ronda Larson, Dean Larson, Kelly (Wendy) Enders, Bobi (Eric) Tomlon, and Brandee Caswell. He leaves behind 13 grandchildren: Dennis, Shannon, Lucas, Tracy, Katlyn, Kai, Ken, Jack, Quinn, Lauren, Taft, Blake, and Addison; and one great-grandson, Izaiah. He also left a lifetime of many extended family and friends.
Garey was active in community associations including Lions Club, Elks, and a committee to purchase new Christmas lights and decorations for the City of Montrose. He was a loyal Broncos fan, loved country music and a good Western movie. He was a great joke and story teller. He treasured the outdoors, and especially loved hunting, fishing, and golfing. Most of all, he loved socializing with friends and family.
A memorial service will be planned for this spring or summer.
