OBITUARY: Gary Barks

Gary Barks passed away Jan. 13, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family after a brief battle with a rare form of cancer.
He was born July 27, 1964, in Delta to Harry and Lillian Souther Barks. He attended school in Montrose where he met the love of his life. He and Patti Steele were married July 3, 1981.
Gary worked in the oil field for many years. He was a truck driver and wildland firefighter for Kuboske until he became ill. Gary was dedicated, not only to his family, but also to the Kuboske family and company. He was well respected and loved by so many throughout the community.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping but he especially liked spending time with his grandchildren.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lillian Souther Barks and his sisters, Joy Barks and Lisa Kitsmiller.
He is survived by his wife Patti, his son Cody, his daughters Ashley Huydic (Scott), Brittnee Barks (Eddie), Brooke Barks (Brad), Hailey Allen, his sister Gaye Lynn Barks-Cox, his brother LeeRoy Barks, five grandchildren and one on the way
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel.
