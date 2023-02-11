OBITUARY: Gary Orlyn Wehmeyer

On Feb. 4, 2023, Gary Orlyn Wehmeyer spent his last sunrise with his loving wife Cathy, then rode off into the sunset to meet up with John Wayne and Jesus.
Gary was born Aug. 29, 1943, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Merritt Orlyn and Gladys Marie Wehmeyer. His father passed away when Gary was 10 years old. Bob Cress came into his life and became “Dad.” Gary grew up on the family farm in Riverside, Iowa, along with his three sisters Janny, Donna and Shirley.
He received his master’s degree in education from Kearny State College. He taught and was a guidance counselor for many years throughout Nebraska where he impacted a lot of young lives.
Having never seen a game, he became the coach for the girls’ volleyball team. At one point a parent suggested that Gary should go sit in the bleachers because it was apparent he didn’t know what he was doing. However, he went on to become an excellent coach and led his team to many wins.
In December of 1963 he married Janice Hein, and they were blessed with two beautiful children, Troy (Jeni) Wehmeyer and Leslie (Erik) Cooper. After the marriage ended, Gary moved to Montrose in 1986 where he ran a successful insurance agency and made many lifelong friends. In 1999 Gary met the love of his life, Cathy Ryser. With his marriage to Cathy, Gary gained two bonus sons, Heath (Sara) McCombs and Jesse (Jenna) McCombs.
Along with their blended family, and multitude of friends, Gary and Cathy enjoyed many-fun filled adventures camping, boating, waterskiing, fishing, hunting, horseback riding and traveling. Gary was always younger than his years and loved to laugh and spend time with their children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.
They made many trips to Lake McConaughy, Ridgway Reservoir and Lake Powell. Gary taught many of the kids and some of his students how to water ski. If you talk to any of Gary’s grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, they will tell you about all of the fond memories they will carry with them.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Cathy; his son Troy (Jeni) Wehmeyer and daughter Leslie (Erik) Cooper; stepsons Heath (Sara) McCombs and Jesse (Jenna) McCombs; grandchildren Bryce Wehmeyer, Breezy (Drake) Sauer, Emma (Em) and Olivia (Livy Lou) Cooper, Bronson and Madison Satterly, Tyler, Caidyn and Trinity (Trinny) McCombs; great-granddaughters Lily and Everley Sauer; sisters Janice (Ralph) Schnoebelen, Donna (Gary) Dexter; father-in-law Norman Ryser who loved him like a son; mother-in-law Doris Ryser, along with many nieces and nephews and extended family.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, infant brother Larry, sister Shirley Canavan and stepmother in-law Callie Ryser.
Gary had many family members and friends who truly loved him, and he will be greatly missed by all.
Gary’s life, and the impact he had on us, was way too great to be put into so few words.
Cathy and family would like to thank HopeWest Hospice, Valley Manor Memory Care and all the wonderful caregivers that assisted him in his journey.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Grace Community Church.
Donations may be made to Hope West Hospice, 725 S. Fourth St., Montrose, CO 81401 in Gary’s memory.
Jesus proclaimed:
“Let your light so shine before men that they should see your good works and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” Matthew 5:16.
The people that interacted with Gary would agree that he exemplified that shining light.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family; 970-249-2121.
