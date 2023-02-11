OBITUARY: Gary Orlyn Wehmeyer

On Feb. 4, 2023, Gary Orlyn Wehmeyer spent his last sunrise with his loving wife Cathy, then rode off into the sunset to meet up with John Wayne and Jesus.

Gary was born Aug. 29, 1943, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Merritt Orlyn and Gladys Marie Wehmeyer. His father passed away when Gary was 10 years old. Bob Cress came into his life and became “Dad.” Gary grew up on the family farm in Riverside, Iowa, along with his three sisters Janny, Donna and Shirley.

