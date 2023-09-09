OBITUARY: Gary Ronald Saunders; November 6, 1936 – August 24, 2023

Lifelong Montrose resident Gary Saunders, age 86, passed away at Valley Manor Care Center on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Gary was born the third of nine children to Norman and Alleen (Menefee) Saunders on Nov. 6, 1936. He spent his childhood years in Montrose and attended Montrose High School.

He entered the United States Navy in 1955 for two years of active service. In 1957, he was transferred to the reserves where he served until 1960. He married Myrna Brown and to this union they were blessed with daughters Ronnalee and Connie Sue, both who preceded him in death. He later married Nancy Sluiter, and to this union came another blessing of daughter Elizabeth.

