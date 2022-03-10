OBITUARY: Genevieve Louise Medina-Quintana

Genevieve Louise Medina-Quintana was born in Durango, Colorado, on March 03, 1939; in March of 1956 she married the love of her life, Tony B. Quintana in Aztec, New Mexico, relocating to Silverton, Colorado, and later moving to Montrose, Colorado, where she lived most of her life. On March 3, 2022, with her family all around her, she made her journey to Heaven with an Angel by her side.
She was preceded in Heaven by her father Presentacion Medina, her mother Clotilda Medina, her husband Tony B. Quintana, six brothers and sisters: Sally Martinez, Francis Martinez, Angie Mestas, Bernice Medina-Albo, Don Medina and Philbert Medina, as well as one granddaughter, Francheska Quintana.
She is survived by her sister Vangie Medina and her husband Gary Mace, her Brother Johnny Medina, as well as eight children: Jimmy Quintana and wife Emma Quintana, Lucy Salaz and husband Cade Salaz, Janet Quintana, Roberta Avila and Husband Larry Avila, Anthony Quintana, Sylvia Quintana-Hawkins and husband Jeff Hawkins, Toby Quintana and wife Sonya Quintana, and Julie Uribe and husband Antonio Uribe.
Her legacy includes her eight children, 27 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
She loved cooking for everyone, and especially enjoyed having her family over for the holidays.
Genevieve was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She will be missed and forever loved by her family and by all who knew her!
Services will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 1855 St. Mary’s Drive Montrose, CO 81401. Rosary at 5:30 p.m., March 11, 2022; funeral at 10 a.m. March 12, 2022. Lunch follows at 1 p.m. at Calvary Chapel of Montrose 2201 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose CO 81401.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Quintana’s family.
The family would like to say a special thank-you to hospice and Touch of Care in Montrose for all your hard work and support during this difficult time with our mother.
