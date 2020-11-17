OBITUARY: George Junior Gipe

George Junior Gipe
George Junior Gipe was born Feb. 7, 1923, the fourth of five children, to George Henry Gipe and Sadie Lenora (Wells) Gipe at Alma, Nebraska. He graduated from Alma High School in 1940, then moved to Denver to work and learn the auto body trade.
He served in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer from February 1943 to February 1946. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium and through Germany to Czechoslovakia.
In September 1944 he married Jane Y. Adams of Arnold, Nebraska. They had two sons, Michael Lane Gipe on Sept. 13, 1946, and James Henry Gipe on April 26, 1949. They lived in Denver for 33 years, Salem, Oregon, five years, Gunnison, Colorado, two years, then moved to Montrose in April 1979. They owned their own homes in each place they lived.
George was a member of Montrose Elks, American Legion, and Black Canyon Road Riders. He was a life member of V.F.W. in Englewood, Colorado, and a member of First Baptist Church of Olathe.
He retired in 1985 and lived well on Social Security. His wife of 60 years, Jane, passed away May 30, 2005. They enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, camping and motorcycle riding. They belonged to the nationwide International Brotherhood of Motorcycle Campers club.
George is survived by one son; seven grandsons; six great-grandsons; and three great-granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane; and one son, Michael.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.