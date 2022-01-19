OBITUARY: Georgia McNeill

Georgia Viola (Roy) McNeill passed away Jan. 14, 2022, at the Montage Creek assisted living center in Montrose, Colorado, from dementia.
Georgia was born to William Minard Roy and Elsie Rahe (Inman) Roy at the St. Luke’s Hospital in Montrose, Colorado, on April 1, 1938. She grew up in Montrose with her younger siblings Alice, William and Thomas. She attended the Coal Creek School as a child then went on to Maple Grove until the seventh grade; from there she graduated the eighth grade at Riverside and graduated High School in 1956.
Georgia married her husband Corbin A. McNeill (C.A.) in March 1957. They were married for 31 years and had two children, Cathy and Keith. Her marriage ended with the passing of C.A. in 1988. Georgia then married Hugh Hays in 1994. They married on her birthday, April first which everyone gave them a hard time and thought it was an April Fools’ joke. They spent their honeymoon in Brunswick, Maine, and made a side trip to Niagara Falls, from there they enjoyed traveling and spending time together until the passing of Hugh.
Georgia was a strong-willed woman that loved her family. She was extremely social with a witty personality and beautiful smile. You could count on seeing her at Applebee’s almost every afternoon for lunch with her friend Bull, laughing and giving the staff a hard time, as well as some of the other diners. One of the things she took pride in was driving a school bus for 22 years, and never having a ticket. Until a couple years ago, which she claims she didn’t deserve! She was an avid bowler and member of Emblem Club. She took pride in being a past president of the club and holding other offices. Georgia was also a member of 4-H for 10 years and a 4-H leader for another 10 years.
Proceeding Georgia in death were her father and mother; brothers William Henry Roy, and Thomas Warren Roy; husbands C.A. McNeill and Hugh Hays.
Georgia is survived by her sister Alice Rahe Amato; children Cathy J Mullen (Tom), Keith E McNeill (Tonya); grandchildren Daniel Brack, Aaron Brack, Neil Brack, Stevie McNeill, Corbin McNeill and Jessi D’Angelo; 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m., Friday the 21st. Viewing to be held Thursday the 20th from 4 — 5 p.m.
Family asks that donations be made to Hopewest Hospice and Breast Cancer Foundation.
To plant a tree in memory of Georgia McNeill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone