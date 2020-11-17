OBITUARY: Georgiana (Rocha) Russell, August 27, 1955 – November 12, 2020

Georgiana (Rocha) Russell
August 27, 1955 – November 12, 2020
Georgiana Russell was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. At the age of 65 she left this world after a long, courageous battle with cancer. On the morning of Nov. 12, 2020, she passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Georgiana was born in Montrose, Colorado, on Aug. 27, 1955, to loving parents, Frank V. Rocha and Nellie M. Rocha, who preceded her in death. She graduated from Montrose High School in May of 1974. At the age of 18 she began working for a company called Developmental Disabilities, which is now Community Options, and eventually became program director. She dedicated 47 years of her life advocating for individuals with developmental disabilities. During the many years of working for Community Options she made some very special friends that were close to her heart.
Georgiana’s only child, Nicholas Ryan Ladage (father Harold Ladage), was born on Sept. 20, 1978. He was the light of her life. She was very proud of Nicholas for starting his own business and loving and providing for his family.
On Feb. 16, 1984, Georgiana married the love of her life, Charlie Russell. They spent 36 great years together and could always count on one another.
Georgiana’s son Nicholas and her grandchildren, Joshua and Michaela, were her heart and joy. Georgiana, or “Nana” as she liked to be called by her grandchildren, cherished all the special moments they shared together and she spoiled them any chance she got. Georgiana could be heard proudly bragging about her grandchildren and their accomplishments. Besides spending time with her family she liked to watch game shows and had an impressive collection of Precious Moments knick knacks. She looked forward to Sunday morning family get-togethers and liked to go on shopping outings with her sisters.
Loved ones that cleared the path for Georgiana are her father, Frank V. Rocha; mother, Nellie M. Rocha; brothers, Henry Joseph Rocha, Daniel Rocha and Frank M. Rocha; and brother-in-law, Leroy Ortega. Loved ones that will miss Georgiana until they meet again are her husband, Charlie Russell; son, Nicholas Ladage and his wife Bonnie Ladage; stepchildren, Jeff (Sabine) Russell; Lori Czuba and Lisa (Tim) James; grandchildren, Joshua Ladage and Michaela Ladage; step-grandchildren, Miranda Chavez, Brenden Martinez, Heather Gabel, Jennie Czuba, Zac Czuba; five step great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ortega, Christina (Juan) Mayboca, Cindy Rocha, Lola Rocha; brothers, Johnnie (Cindy) Rocha and Anthony Rocha; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Georgiana, we love you and you will be deeply missed.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Russell’s family.
