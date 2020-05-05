Gerald "Jerry" L. Hammack
November 20, 1944 - April 14, 2020
Gerald “Jerry" L. Hammack of Montrose passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020. Jerry was 75 and well-traveled. He met his first wife, Else, while stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army. He loved to camp and fish and play board and video games. He was a man of many talents but also of many struggles including untreated depression and addiction. These maladies led to a brain injury that would bring him home to Montrose where he could be cared for at San Juan Living Center.
Jerry was born to John Franklin and Quindora Geraldine Hammack in Sterling, Colorado on November 20, 1944. He was the youngest of four children and the only son.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Nora and June.
He is survived by his two children, Ron (Kim) Hammack and Pam (Dan) Mencimer. Jerry also is survived by five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and sister, Joyce North.
Jerry was received into the arms of his lord and savior where we are certain he is bending His ear about all the complexities of life and the Word.
Jerry will be interred in a Veteran's Memorial service at a later time.
