Gerald “Jerry” Lee Kirkpatrick went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully on July 30, 2023 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's.
A deeply religious and generous man, Jerry was involved in the Christian church his entire adult life, giving to churches, schools and religious organizations, generally anonymously.
He cared deeply for extended family while also tending diligently for his own family and neighbors.
Jerry was born to Ivan and Ruth Kirkpatrick of Los Angeles, California, on April 12, 1936 and spent his childhood in Southern California with his parents, aunts and uncles. At age 18, Jerry joined the US Army 82 Airborne Division training for Korea as a paratrooper, but the Korean War ended prior to his deployment.
Using his GI Bill, Jerry attended LA City College where he met his wife of 61 years, Virginia Susan Kirkpatrick. They married in 1961, and he transferred to San Francisco State University earning a degree in Civil Engineering, becoming the first person in his family to graduate from college.
He went on to obtain an MBA along with his professional engineering license in all the Western States.
Known as a man who valued hard work, Jerry was respected for his honesty and integrity his entire career. In Northern California, Jerry worked on many projects including the Embarcadero and the Montgomery stations within the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART).
Shortly after these, Jerry started his own civil engineering business, Kirkpatrick Associates, as well as continued his career working for a variety of companies including Kaiser Engineering and World Savings. In retirement, he served on the Building Design and Review Board in Moraga, California.
In 2016, Jerry and Susan left California to move to Colorado to be closer to their children and their families. After settling in Denver, Jerry and Susan traveled extensively, but Jerry’s favorite place to be was home with several Siamese cats on his lap enjoying the company of his wife, friends, and family.
After the death of his wife, Jerry moved to Montrose, Colorado, to be closer to his daughter and her family.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Ruth Kirkpatrick, infant brother, James Kirkpatrick, his wife, Virginia Susan Kirkpatrick and son-in-law, Jerry Kistler.
He is survived by his two children, Dennis (Lisa) Kirkpatrick of Denver and Danielle Kistler of Montrose, Colorado, as well as his grandchildren; Olivia and Alyssa Kirkpatrick, Talia and Bree Boeckman and Katherine, Andrew and Elizabeth Kistler.
Jerry will be buried with military honors at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Monday, Aug. 14 at noon.
Memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest, Life Choices Pregnancy Center of Montrose, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or The Alzheimer’s Association of America.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mr. Kirkpatrick’s family.
