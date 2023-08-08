Vet Flag

Gerald “Jerry” Lee Kirkpatrick went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully on July 30, 2023 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's.

A deeply religious and generous man, Jerry was involved in the Christian church his entire adult life, giving to churches, schools and religious organizations, generally anonymously.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Kirkpatrick; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

