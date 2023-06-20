OBITUARY: Gerald “Rusty” Krill; September 17, 1930 - June 14, 2023
Former Montrose, Colorado resident, Gerald E. Krill, better known as Rusty, passed away on June 14, 2023, in Goodland, Kansas, at the age of 92.

He was born Sept. 17, 1930, to George and Leona (Walker) Krill. Rusty grew up in the Coal Creek farming community west of Montrose. He helped on the family farm that was established around 1904 by his grandparents, John William and Catherine Krill after immigrating from Germany.

What's NABUR?