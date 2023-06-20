OBITUARY: Gerald “Rusty” Krill; September 17, 1930 - June 14, 2023

Former Montrose, Colorado resident, Gerald E. Krill, better known as Rusty, passed away on June 14, 2023, in Goodland, Kansas, at the age of 92.
He was born Sept. 17, 1930, to George and Leona (Walker) Krill. Rusty grew up in the Coal Creek farming community west of Montrose. He helped on the family farm that was established around 1904 by his grandparents, John William and Catherine Krill after immigrating from Germany.
Rusty was recognized for his 4-H projects including a seed corn project and an award winning calf. He attended Coal Creek grade school and graduated from Olathe High School with the class of 1948.
Rusty enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Jan. 11, 1951, and was member of the Seabees Mobile Construction Battalion. He trained in San Diego, California, built roads and airfields in Bermuda and Cuba and was honorably discharged in Rhode Island on Oct. 18, 1954.
He returned home to Montrose, where he married Dorothy Belle Seip, of Olathe on April 30, 1955. The day after they were married, they headed to California to work with family in the logging business.
But Colorado kept calling them back. Upon their return, Rusty and Dorothy embarked on another adventure by maintaining and managing the San Miguel Ranch located in the San Miguel Canyon near Norwood.
Their next home was on the Seip property just east of Olathe. They were joined by their first daughter, Lana in 1957. Once again, an opportunity arose and Rusty and Dorothy moved back to his beloved Coal Creek community where they purchased the old Coal Creek Store and soon began a lifetime of renovations to make this their home. The family welcomed a second daughter, Roxane in 1961.
Rusty was a builder always contributing to a project in some way whether it be running heavy equipment, driving a cement truck, welding something or erecting metal buildings. Many a skill was passed down to his girls including framing, pouring concrete, welding and on occasion, hanging red iron for a metal building and of course the ever present home improvement projects. Thank you Dad.
He retired from Walker & Krill Builders of Montrose in the early 1990s. Despite always having a project to finish, Rusty and the family always made time for fun. The great outdoors played a huge part in the family with deer and elk hunting in the fall, fishing whenever they could and camping all throughout the summer on the Uncompahgre Plateau or the beautiful mountains surrounding the Silver Jack Reservoir area. Large extended family gathering were also a frequent event at the Krill household. And don't forget those Saturday night dances! Rusty loved to say "Have more fun!"
By the mid 1990s, Rusty and Dorothy longed to spend more time with their grandchildren who had moved to the Goodland, Kansas, area. They soon found themselves totally immersed in the grandkids and their athletic activities, much like they did with Lana and Roxane during their school years. Rusty very much enjoyed helping out on the farm that Roxane's family owns and operates near Goodland.
After Dorothy's passing in 2017, Rusty chose to remain at his home in Kansas. He made the decision to move to assisted living a few years later where there was a little help if he needed it. The staff quickly dubbed him the old geezer or ornery as nicknames, and always said with a smile. Only in the last 60 days did Rusty’s health decline, requiring hospitalization and skilled nursing. The family wishes to thank North West Kansas Hospice for their outstanding support and kindness during Rusty's final days.
Rusty is predeceased by his parents George and Leona Krill and wife Dorothy.
He is survived by daughter Lana (Kent) Kinsey of Montrose; daughter Roxane (Gary) Brack of Goodland; granddaughter Kendra (Kirk) Pearson and great-grandchildren Presley and Carson of Parker, Colorado; grandson Taylor (Shelbi) Brack and great-granddaughter Wrenly of Goodland; sisters Peggy Culver and Linda Krill along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland is assisting the family with a visitation on Tuesday, June 20 from 6 - 8 p.m. Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose is handling arrangements for a graveside burial at Valley Lawn Cemetery on Thursday, June 22, at 10:30 a.m.
