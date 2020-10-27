OBITUARY: Geraldine Hayes, March 23, 1940 – October 20, 2020

Geraldine Hayes
March 23, 1940 – October 20, 2020
Geraldine Hayes of Montrose passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at Montrose Memorial Hospital with her loving family by her side. Geraldine was born March 23, 1940 in Boise, Idaho to Harry and Emma (Foster) Musgrove. Geri spent her childhood in Boise, graduating from Boise High School in 1958. Soon after graduating high school Geri met and married Roy A. Hayes on Nov. 7, 1958 in Idaho, as Roy was in the military at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Mountain Home, Idaho. Roy and Geri were blessed with 62 years of marriage.
From the time of Roy and Geri’s marriage, Geri worked with the Idaho Public Assistance Program and The First Security Bank of Idaho, both in Boise, till the family moved to Shoshone, Idaho in 1971, following Roy’s career. Geri worked at the Shoshone Bank until another career move took the family to Montrose in 1976. She then worked as a secretary at the Montrose High School, until a move back to Boise in 1987. Geri worked in accounting for a business in Boise until she retired in 1994. In addition to her working career her life was filled with raising her two sons and watching them and her grandsons play school sports. She also enjoyed camping, boating, water skiing, fishing and horseback riding.
After retirement Geri and Roy moved back to their summer home in Powderhorn, Colorado, and raised American Quarter Horses. Geri did lots of traveling to many places in the world. After eight years, they built a home in the Montrose area to be close to family. Even though their home was situated between the La Garita and Powderhorn Wilderness Areas, which was beautiful, the high altitude was a bit much after those eight years.
After moving back to Montrose, Geri was active in the First Presbyterian Church, she had season tickets to the Magic Circle Theatre, played cards in three different bridge groups, swam at the Montrose Recreation Center twice a week, and bowled in a bowling league, also volunteered at Montrose Memorial Hospital for more than seven and half years. She made many friends and loved each and every one of them.
Geraldine is survived by her beloved husband, Roy of Montrose; her sons, Derrick A. Hayes and Craig R. (Kimberli) Hayes of Montrose. Geri is also survived by her siblings, JoAnn Minton of Boise, Idaho, Calvin Musgrove of Nampa, Idaho, and Kathy Osgood of Lake Havasu, Arizona. Geri is also survived by her beloved grandsons, Tanner Allen (Jacque) Hayes of Severance, Colorado and their children Braxton and Baylor Hayes, Trenton Roy (Tara) Hayes of Fort Collins, Colorado.
At Geri’s request cremation has taken place and a family service will be held at a later date.
Crippin Funeral Home of Montrose is assisting the family.
